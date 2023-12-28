Woman hit by car in front of North Richland Hills hospital

article

One woman is dead, and another is behind bars after a suspected drunken driving crash near a hospital in North Richland Hills.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Booth Calloway Road, which is right in front of Medical City North Hills.

Police said they got calls about a woman who had been hit by a car.

Witnesses tried to save her life, but they were not successful. She died in the hospital.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old driver of the car and charged her with driving while intoxicated. She will likely face additional charges.

Her name and mugshot have not yet been released.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name once her relatives have been notified.