Fort Worth road rage shooting: Man killed along I-35W

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage shooting along Interstate 35W.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound I-35W service road near the Rendon Crowley Road exit.

Police found a male victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

The man who shot him was still at the scene when officers arrived.

Police said he was interviewed by homicide detectives and is cooperating with the investigation.

There’s no word yet on whether he will be arrested.

The case is being investigated as a road rage incident.