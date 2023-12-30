Name released of woman killed by suspected drunk driver in North Richland Hills crash

Authorities have released the name of the 25-year-old woman killed by a suspected drunk driver in North Richland Hills earlier this week.

Mercedes Kuanda was struck and killed on December 27.

The woman who police said struck her, 26-year-old Gabriella Anchando, was arrested for driving while under the influence.

This was not her first arrest for that charge.

Two weeks before that incident, she was arrested and released on bond for another DUI.

She has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.