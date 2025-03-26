Woman forced into vehicle in North Richland Hills parking lot, suspect arrested

article

The Brief Witnesses in the North Richland Hills Walmart parking lot saw a man pulling a woman out of one vehicle and forcing her into another one early Wednesday morning. The 22-year-old Fort Worth woman somehow managed to return to the parking lot a few minutes later. Police questioned her and later arrested a 24-year-old male suspect at a nearby apartment complex.



North Richland Hills police arrested a domestic violence suspect after witnesses reported seeing suspicious activity in a Walmart parking lot.

What we know:

The alleged domestic disturbance happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Loop 820.

Someone called 911 to report seeing a male who was physically removing a woman from one vehicle and forcing her into a maroon SUV.

By the time officers got there, the suspect and victim were already gone.

However, the victim, a 22-year-old woman from Fort Worth, returned to the Walmart parking lot a few minutes later.

The suspect, a 24-year-old male from San Angelo, Texas, was later located at a nearby apartment complex and taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t yet released the suspect’s name because the charges against him are still pending.

It’s unclear whether he let the woman go or if she managed to escape.

The case is still under investigation.