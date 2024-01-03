North Dallas murder-suicide leaves 2 dead at apartment complex

article

Police are investigating a murder-suicide that happened in North Dallas over the weekend.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers went to an apartment complex on Steppington Drive around 10:30 p.m. this past Saturday for a welfare check.

When they got there, they found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators now believe 28-year-old Jesus Magana shot and killed 29-year-old Brenda Cruz. He then shot himself.

The case is being treated as a murder-suicide, but police said the investigation is ongoing.