North Dallas High School prank call prompts police response
DALLAS - A false threat prompted a large police presence at North Dallas High School in Uptown Dallas on Tuesday morning.
What we know:
At least 35 police units were sent to the school on Haskell Avenue around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police records.
Images from SKY 4 showed police vehicles with flashing lights around the campus, and parents in the area presumably waiting for information.
However, the Dallas Police Department stated that there was no credible threat to the campus or its students.
"This came in as a concerning tip. Students were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. It was ultimately determined to be a prank call," the department said.
The building has been cleared, and students are in the process of returning to class.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared any details about the nature of the false threat.
The Dallas Independent School District has not yet commented on what happened.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.