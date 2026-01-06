North Dallas High School prank call prompts police response

Image 1 of 9 ▼

The Brief North Dallas High School was evacuated Tuesday morning following a "concerning tip" that prompted a massive police response. Authorities determined the threat was a prank and found no credible danger to students or the campus. Police have not yet released details regarding the nature of the false threat or if any suspects have been identified.



A false threat prompted a large police presence at North Dallas High School in Uptown Dallas on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

At least 35 police units were sent to the school on Haskell Avenue around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police records.

Images from SKY 4 showed police vehicles with flashing lights around the campus, and parents in the area presumably waiting for information.

However, the Dallas Police Department stated that there was no credible threat to the campus or its students.

"This came in as a concerning tip. Students were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. It was ultimately determined to be a prank call," the department said.

The building has been cleared, and students are in the process of returning to class.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared any details about the nature of the false threat.

The Dallas Independent School District has not yet commented on what happened.