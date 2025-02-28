Nonprofit on a mission to improve literacy with free books for students

The Brief Pop-Up Books is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization founded in memory of a second-grade teacher. The organization visited an elementary school in Richardson on Friday, handing out free books to make reading exciting. The literacy campaign is especially important at a time when less than half of all students across the state are reading at grade level.



As school districts across North Texas struggle to get children reading at grade level, a Dallas-based nonprofit is working to provide free books in areas known as book deserts.

Elementary Literacy Campaign

The backstory:

Nick Bourgeois and his sister, Ryann Collier, founded Pop-Up Books in memory of his wife, Dominique, after she died of breast cancer in 2019.

She was a second-grade teacher.

"She fully knew the importance of it, and the confidence it gave them. Especially in second grade where they might be behind, always her mission was to get them back," Bourgeois said.

What's new:

The nonprofit organization visited Aiken Elementary in Richardson on Friday, handing out free books to try to make reading enticing.

"We know when students read books they are interested in, they will be interested in reading," said Alejandra Isais, Richardson ISD’s director of Library and Information Technology.

Big picture view:

Isais said there are still signs of the pandemic’s effects on children in schools, especially when it comes to literacy.

According to STAAR testing data, fewer than half of all students across the state are reading at grade level by third grade.

It’s why getting kids excited about reading can be the small spark that makes all the difference.

"The critical years are kinder through second grade. If they are not reading at grade level by third grade, that’s when it has effects in other areas," Isais said.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"What makes us keep doing this is seeing the smiles on their faces knowing they want to take it home and read with their family or by themselves," Collier said.

"Not all of our kids have access to books or libraries," said Leslie Ingram, Aiken Elementary’s library information technology educator. "I heard, ‘This is the best day ever, I get to take a book home and it’s free!’"

In a world full of learning and entertainment on screens, it’s a reminder of just how meaningful words on pages can be.

"In elementary grades, kids are excited to come to the library, pick up a book and read it," Isais said.

Dig deeper:

For more information about Pop-Up Books, visit www.popupbooksfair.org.