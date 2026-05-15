Missing 6-year-old Everman boy’s remains positively identified

The Brief Dental records have confirmed that remains found behind an Everman home belong to 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who vanished in 2022. His mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, faces capital murder charges but was recently ruled incompetent to stand trial and moved to a mental facility. Authorities said they will continue to seek justice for Noel.



The remains that were unearthed behind a home in Everman this week have been positively identified as those of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who was last seen in 2022.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's Remains Found

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

What's new:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office used dental records to confirm that the newly discovered remains belonged to Noel, who was born with developmental and physical disabilities.

Authorities have long believed he was deceased, but his remains had not been located until now, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

The announcement did not mention whether the medical examiner was able to determine a cause of death.

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What they're saying:

"This case has weighed heavily on our community from the beginning," said District Attorney Phil Sorrells. "Noel was a child whose life mattered. He deserved protection, care, and love. Instead, he became the victim of an unthinkable crime."

The DA promised to seek justice for Noel by holding his mother fully accountable under the law.

"We owe that to Noel and to the people of Tarrant County," he said.

Everman Missing 6-Year-Old

The backstory:

Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, is charged with capital murder for his disappearance.

The 6-year-old was last seen alive in the fall of 2022. However, police in his hometown of Everman weren’t made aware of his disappearance until March of 2023.

That’s when an extended relative reported him missing and police and Child Protective Services were called to the then 6-year-old’s home.

Police said Noel's mother lied to investigators and told them he was living with his biological father in Mexico.

Two days later, Rodriguez-Singh, her husband, and Noel's six siblings left the country on a flight to India. Noel was not on that flight.

Singh was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list and was captured in India last August.

Her surviving children are now living with family in the United States.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh Ruled Incompetent

Last month, a Tarrant County judge ruled that Rodriguez-Singh was incompetent to stand trial, and she was sent to a state mental facility.

The DA said he plans to prosecute her if and when her competency is restored.

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Letters to the Judge

What we know:

FOX 4 News has obtained copies of handwritten letters from Noel's mother to the judge presiding over her case. They do not reveal any information about what happened to the little boy, but they do give insight into her mind.

In the three letters mailed in April, Rodriguez-Singh rambles and repeats phrases such as "God knows I am not a bad person" and "I'm not crazy."

She writes to the judge about the competency evaluation, saying "I only had one day/night to study everything. I believe that is unfair." "Sir/or Madam, I'm truly sorry for not passing that test," she continues.

Rodriguez-Singh alleges abuse and poor treatment at the hands of officers and fellow inmates. She also mentions mind reading and control devices.

She writes about her children and an alleged pending Child Protective Services case. But the one thing she never mentions is Noel.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh - Aug. 21, 2025 mugshot | Credit: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

Criminal defense attorney Russell Wilson, who is not associated with the case, put the letters into perspective.

"Certainly they could potentially be evidence as punishment if she was found guilty, and there was a punishment hearing. But overall I'm not so sure that they would, you know, bear directly on whether or not she's guilty of the offense of capital murder," he said.

Since the letters were written while Rodriguez-Singh was deemed incompetent, they may not play any role if and when she stands trial.