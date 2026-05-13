FBI search team focuses on hole outside missing Everman boy’s home

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The Brief Local police and the FBI are excavated the yard outside 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez Alvarez former home in Everman. He’s been missing since 2022. Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, was captured in India and now faces capital murder charges, though she was recently ruled incompetent to stand trial. While Noel is presumed dead, his remains have not yet been located.



Law enforcement officials appear to be closely focusing on a hole as they continue digging for answers in the disappearance of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez Alvarez in Everman.

Everman Search

What's new:

A joint operation between the Everman Police Department, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI is underway at the home where Noel once lived with his family in the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive.

Images from SKY 4 on Wednesday morning showed the law enforcement officials continuing to dig and shift through the dirt behind the house.

Then around 11:30 a.m., the search team began intensely focusing on a specific hole and even moved the location of their canopies to cover the hole.

On Tuesday, Everman Police Chief Al Brooks said the search was just another part of the investigative process. He said there were no new leads or information that brought them back to this location, which had been searched before.

However, this operation appears to be very thorough and methodical.

Everman Missing Boy

The backstory:

Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, is charged with capital murder for his disappearance.

The 6-year-old was last seen alive in the fall of 2022. However, police in his hometown of Everman weren’t made aware of his disappearance until March of 2023.

Noel Rodriguez Alvarez

That’s when an extended relative reported him missing and police and Child Protective Services were called to the then 6-year-old’s home.

Police said Noel's mother lied to investigators and told them he was living with his biological father in Mexico.

Two days later, Rodriguez Singh, her husband, and Noel's six siblings left the country on a flight to India. Noel was not on that flight.

Singh was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list and was captured in India in August.

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Last month, a Tarrant County judge determined that she was incompetent to stand trial and she was sent to a state mental facility.

Her hearing for the parental rights of her other children is not expected to happen until she can attend.

Her surviving children are now with family in the United States.

Noel is presumed dead, but his remains were never found.