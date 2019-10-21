No resolution in battle over Atatiana Jefferson’s funeral arrangements

There's still no resolution yet in the legal fight over the funeral for the woman recently killed in her home by a Fort Worth police officer.

Some of the family members fighting over funeral arrangements for Atatiana Jefferson met with a judge and a mediator behind closed doors on Monday.

Atatiana's father, Marquis Jefferson, obtained a temporary restraining order last week that stopped the funeral scheduled for Saturday. He says he was cut out of the arrangements by Atatiana's aunt and other family members who are represented by a civil rights lawyer.

Marquis Jefferson says he took legal action while suggesting Saturday's service at a megachurch was more for the attention of cameras.

Former officer Aaron Dean was arrested and charged with murder for Atatiana’s death.