No injuries after woman and Dallas police exchange gunfire

A Dallas police officer and a woman shot at each other Thursday night and missed.

The confrontation happened around 9:30 p.m. on Lina Street, which is near Midway Road and the President George Bush Turnpike in Far North Dallas.

Dallas police said officers got a call about an active shooter in the area. They spotted a woman firing a gun.



The woman kept shooting after officers told her to drop the gun. Police said that's when an officer fired at her.

She later surrendered to the police.

No one was hurt.

The suspect's name hasn't been released. There's also no word on the charges she will face.