No charges for Midlothian ISD teacher after incident with special needs student
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - An Ellis County grand jury declined to indict a Midlothian elementary school teacher because of last month’s incident involving a special education student.
Midlothian ISD Abuse Investigation
What's new:
According to the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury concluded its investigation on Wednesday and did not issue any criminal charges.
The backstory:
In April, a parent reported her autistic son had bruises after he was pushed to the ground and restrained in a classroom at McClatchy Elementary School.
Midlothian police began investigating based on the mother’s claims. She told FOX 4 that the district showed her video of the alleged abuse.
Midlothian ISD placed the two staff members assigned to the classroom on administrative leave.
The district said it was cooperating with the investigation.
What we don't know:
Midlothian ISD has not yet said whether the teacher who was cleared will be allowed to return to the campus.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Ellis County District Attorney's Office and past news coverage.