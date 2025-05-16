No charges for Midlothian ISD teacher after incident with special needs student

The Brief One of the two teachers accused of abusing a special needs student has been cleared by the Ellis County grand jury. The child's mother filed a police report in April after she said her autistic son came home from McClatchey Elementary School with bruises. Two staff members assigned to the classroom were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.



An Ellis County grand jury declined to indict a Midlothian elementary school teacher because of last month’s incident involving a special education student.

Midlothian ISD Abuse Investigation

What's new:

According to the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury concluded its investigation on Wednesday and did not issue any criminal charges.

The backstory:

In April, a parent reported her autistic son had bruises after he was pushed to the ground and restrained in a classroom at McClatchy Elementary School.

Midlothian police began investigating based on the mother’s claims. She told FOX 4 that the district showed her video of the alleged abuse.

Related article

Midlothian ISD placed the two staff members assigned to the classroom on administrative leave.

The district said it was cooperating with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Midlothian ISD has not yet said whether the teacher who was cleared will be allowed to return to the campus.