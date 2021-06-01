No charges for man who caused evacuations at NorthPark Center with skateboard
DALLAS - The man who created frightening moments at NorthPark Center in Dallas on Memorial Day will not be charged.
Dallas police say the man used his skateboard to make a noise that sounded like gunfire, which created panic. He then pointed his finger at people, as if he was firing shots.
That resulted in a mass evacuation of the mall midday Monday. Police responded to the scene on a shots fired call, but eventually determined no actual gunfire took place.
The man was taken into custody and is being mentally evaluated at a hospital.
