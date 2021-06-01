No charges for man who caused evacuations at NorthPark Center with skateboard

The man who created frightening moments at NorthPark Center in Dallas on Memorial Day will not be charged.

Dallas police say the man used his skateboard to make a noise that sounded like gunfire, which created panic. He then pointed his finger at people, as if he was firing shots.

That resulted in a mass evacuation of the mall midday Monday. Police responded to the scene on a shots fired call, but eventually determined no actual gunfire took place.

The man was taken into custody and is being mentally evaluated at a hospital.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dallas PD: Man with skateboard causes mass panic, evacuations at NorthPark