No charges for man who caused evacuations at NorthPark Center with skateboard

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
North Dallas
FOX 4

RAW: People evacuated from NorthPark Mall after false reports of shots fired

Alarms were ringing as people were evacuated from NorthPark Mall. Police say a mentally disturbed man used a skateboard to sound like gunshots, causing mass panic. (Video: Eduardo Ortiz)

DALLAS - The man who created frightening moments at NorthPark Center in Dallas on Memorial Day will not be charged.

Dallas police say the man used his skateboard to make a noise that sounded like gunfire, which created panic. He then pointed his finger at people, as if he was firing shots.

That resulted in a mass evacuation of the mall midday Monday. Police responded to the scene on a shots fired call, but eventually determined no actual gunfire took place.

The man was taken into custody and is being mentally evaluated at a hospital.

