Nine tornadoes confirmed from Sunday night outbreak across North Texas

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a total of nine tornadoes hit North Texas on Sunday night.

The newly confirmed tornadoes include: an EF-2 in southwest Garland with estimated winds of 135 miles per hour, an EF-1 tornado in Rockwall with estimated winds of 90 miles per hour, an EF-1 near Midlothian, an EF-1 in Kaufman County, an EF-0 in Kaufman County and an EZ-0 near Ferris.

Tornadoes previously confirmed included the mammoth EF-3 tornado in North Dallas, an EF-1 tornado in Rowlett and an EF-0 north of Wills Point in Van Zandt County.

The City of Dallas on Tuesday was still determining exactly how many homes and businesses have damage.

SKY4 flew over some of the damage in the Ferris, southeast of Dallas on Tuesday. The high winds caused a large silo on Main Street to collapse into itself. The storm also ripped up roofs and knocked over trees.

Ellis County officials praised first responders and a community that is now focused on recovery.

“You gotta have good people and that's one thing that we have down here in Ellis County and Ferris. We come together down here. We come together as a team. We work together with first responders the sheriff's office, the municipalities, the nonprofit organizations step up big,” said Judge Todd Little, Ellis County Director of Emergency Management.

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 16 counties affected by Sunday’s storm. They include Dallas, Collin, Rockwall and Tarrant counties. That declaration helps make state resources available to local governments.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins joined Good Day Tuesday morning with an update.

“I declared the disaster yesterday because that would speed out of state help to Oncor to get your power back on. But whether or not we’ll get that FEMA aid, the small business loans, that depends on whether the state hits the threshold of $38.4 million in uninsured losses. And we are working hard to gather those losses from affected areas,” Jenkins said.

Oncor officials said there were about 20,000 people still without power as of Tuesday afternoon, down from 100,000 after the storm hit.