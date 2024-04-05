Keller middle schooler in critical condition after being hit by alleged drunken driver

A Keller middle schooler is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on Thursday.

The Indian Springs Middle School student was struck by a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed while she was jogging across Bear Creek Parkway.

Police arrived at the scene to find 14-year-old Nina Alvarez unconscious in the roadway.

Nina Alvarez (Source: GoFundMe)

Alvarez was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Grapevine. Police say she remains in critical, but stable condition.

The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Michael Mango, remained on the scene.

Michael Mango (Source: Keller Police)

Mango was charged with intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Investigators say Alvarez was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Keller ISD said that a counseling team was on the school's campus on Friday to provide support to any students needing to talk about the news.