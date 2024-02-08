Nikki Haley to hold rally in Dallas

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is holding a rally in Dallas later this month.

Haley will be at Gilley's Dallas South Side Music Hall on Thursday, February 15.

The former ambassador and governor of South Carolina is the lone major candidate challenging former president Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary.

A recent poll from the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs showed Trump leading Haley 80 to 19 in Texas.

On Tuesday, Haley lost the Nevada Republican primary, where Trump was not on the ballot.

The "none of these candidates" option won the race, earning more than 60 percent of the vote.

The Haley campaign has downplayed the loss and is focusing on the primary in her home state of South Carolina and the Super Tuesday contests, which include Texas.

Haley's campaign event in Dallas will be held at 7 p.m.