Nigerian Priest in Dallas: 'It makes my heart bleed' over ongoing violence in Nigeria

The Brief Two dozen girls who were among hundreds abducted from a Catholic school in northwestern Nigeria last week have been rescued. The incident is part of a surge of kidnappings, violence, and targeted attacks on religious communities, particularly Christians, across the region. The crisis is drawing increased attention from U.S. officials as local church leaders, like one priest now serving in Dallas, appeal for global help and prayer.



Two dozen girls abducted from a school in northwestern Nigeria last week were rescued in recent days, the latest incident in a surge of kidnappings and violence targeting religious communities in the region.

What we know:

The attack comes as global concern grows over militant groups operating across Nigeria, where mass killings and kidnappings affect people of various faiths, but have increasingly targeted Christians, according to humanitarian organizations and church leaders.

Fr. Joseph Shekari (in green)

Fr. Joseph Shekari, a Catholic priest originally from northern Nigeria and now serving at All Saints Catholic Community in Dallas, said the dangers facing Christians in his home country have reached alarming levels.

Fr. Joseph Shekari

"Pray for us," Shekari said in an interview. "It is not easy for Christians… We are living in fear. Fear of the unknown."

Militant violence continues

What they're saying:

The extremist group Boko Haram and other armed factions have killed tens of thousands and displaced more than 2 million people, according to the United Nations. Kidnappings for ransom remain a common tactic.

Last week’s abduction at St. Mary’s Catholic Boarding School — where 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers were taken — is one of many large-scale kidnappings targeting students in recent years.

From Nigeria to North Texas

Local perspective:

Shekari knows the threat firsthand.

"I was kidnapped," he said, recalling an attack at his parish on Feb. 6, 2022. He was released only after loved ones paid a ransom equivalent to about $1,200. A church worker who tried to prevent the kidnapping was shot and killed.

"They shot and killed him because he was trying to protect me," Shekari said.

After hearing his story, a North Texas priest invited Shekari to join the All Saints parish in Dallas last year. He is now staying indefinitely. He shared blurred images documenting violence in his home region, including injuries and deaths.

"I’ve buried them myself," he said. "It makes my heart bleed."

U.S. response and growing attention

Big picture view:

Nigeria has drawn increasing attention from U.S. officials. Former President Donald Trump designated the nation a "country of particular concern" over allegations of religious persecution and previously threatened sanctions or restrictions on aid. The U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs devoted several hours to discussing the crisis last week.

"I’m happy the world is beginning to understand what has been going on for a long time," Shekari said.

Fr. Joseph Shekari

Faith amid fear

Dig deeper:

Despite the threats, Shekari said Nigerian Christians remain committed to their beliefs.

"Christians are not at liberty to worship freely," he said. Still, he believes the church will persevere: "There’s an intentional effort among Christians to fight back — not with arms but with prayer."

Shekari said he hopes to return to Nigeria, where his parents and siblings still live, but he does not know when it will be safe to do so.