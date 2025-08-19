Texas Rep. Nicole Collier sleeps on House floor after refusing DPS escort

A state lawmaker from North Texas slept on the Texas House floor on Monday night after refusing a Republican-mandated state trooper escort.

State Rep. Nicole Collier said she "refuses to sign away her dignity" and is calling herself a political prisoner.

Nicole Collier Locked In

The backstory:

After an entire special session without any legislation to show, Texas House Republicans are moving quickly to pass their agenda in the second special session.

New redistricting maps are moving forward, along with disaster preparedness and relief policies following the Texas Hill Country flooding.

And to make sure the quorum-breaking Democrats can't leave the state again, House Speaker Dustin Burrows announced that they are not allowed to leave the chambers without signing a document promising to be present when the House reconvenes on Wednesday.

"Members who have not been present until today for whom arrest warrants were issued will be granted written permission to leave only after agreeing to be released into the custody of a designated DPS officer appointment," Burrows said.

While some Democrats called the policy an "unnecessary use of state funds," they all agreed to it except for Collier.

What they're saying:

Collier, a Democrat from Fort Worth, refused to sign the agreement, which resembles a school tardy note or permission slip.

"I refused to sign. I will not agree to be in DPS custody. I am not a criminal. I am exercising my right to resist and oppose the decisions of our government. So, this is my form of protest," she said.

State Rep. Nicole Collier from Fort Worth sleeps at her desk on the Texas House floor on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 after refusing to sign an agreement that would have given her a state trooper escort. (Nicole Collier)

Collier shared a photo of herself getting comfortable at her desk for an overnight stay on the House floor.

She is allowed to leave the floor for things like going to her office or using the restroom. She just can’t leave the state capitol building without signing the agreement.

She said she would not quietly go along with the Republicans’ intimidation and discrimination efforts.

Texas Redistricting

What's new:

A revised version of the Texas congressional districts map passed in a House committee on Monday night.

It would still impact North Texas voters. But it reworks the district lines in the Houston area.

The new maps came at the request of President Donald Trump, who wants to gain stable GOP control over the narrowly divided U.S. House by adding five new Republican seats in Texas.

Democrats said they will be challenging the maps in court.

They have also been working with Democrats in California, who will try to counter Texas’s five new Republican seats with five new Democratic seats of their own.