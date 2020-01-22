NFL video featuring Botham Jean calls for change

article

The NFL has unveiled a public service announcement that calls for change following the police shooting death of Botham Jean.

Jean was shot and killed by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his apartment in 2018.

The new PSA is narrated by Jean’s family. It shows pictures of him growing as family members share memories of him being “destined for greatness.” It also shares a message about racial injustice, unity and forgiveness.

"What I hope to see happening is that our black boys are not seen as a threat," his mom, Allison Jean, says in the video.

"The color of my skin can be perceived as a weapon, and it's not," adds his sister, Allisa Findley.

The family said what happened to Jean should not happen to another family. They believe things must be done quickly to spark change and they've created the Botham Jean Foundation to help influence that change.

“I’m thankful that the NFL created this PSA to honor Botham’s legacy and deliver an important message about empathy and unity. I truly hope that our society learns from Botham’s story – and the stories of many others – so we can make a lasting change in this world. Together, we must all set a better example for future generations and leaders,” Findley said.

The NFL said the video shared via social media is designed to encourage people to respect one another.

“This was part of a deal brokered by Jay-Z through his company Roc Nation to allow for these issues to continue to be discussed on the national platform as well as to support the actual work being done on the ground to change the policing culture,” said Lee Merritt, an attorney for the family.

Guyger is now serving 10 years in prison for the murder.