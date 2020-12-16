Newly-appointed McKinney city councilmember steps down

article

The McKinney City Council is dealing with an unexpected vacancy in a seat that was just filled.

Chris Thornton announced at last night’s meeting he will not represent District 1.

Thornton, an Air Force veteran, pastor and life-long McKinney resident, was appointed last month after voters recalled La’Shadion Shemwell.

Shemwell clashed with colleagues over racial issues and declared a “Black State of Emergency” in Texas over police shootings.

After reviewing boundaries, Thornton discovered he lives 10 feet and 10 inches outside of District 1 and does not meet the residency requirements.

“District 1 has been in my family. My family has been there for over 120 years. So I hate that I cannot represent District 1. But who knows. You may see my name in the future,” he said.

Council districts are up for re-zoning next year. Thornton is hopeful he will be zoned back into District 1 at that time.

The city council will meet next Monday to fill the vacancy seat again.

