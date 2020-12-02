Pastor replaces recalled McKinney city councilmember

article

A recalled McKinney city councilmember has been officially replaced.

The city says pastor Chris Thornton will take the vacant seat left by La'Shadion Shemwell.

In November, Shemwell was recalled by 72% of voters after publicly butting heads with McKinney police and claims of racism in the city. Most notably, he declared a “black state of emergency.”

READ MORE: McKinney City Council votes to move forward with La’Shadion Shemwell recall election

Shemwell filed a lawsuit against the city.

Advertisement

Thornton is an air force veteran and life-long McKinney resident.