Newborn baby found dead outside Fort Worth home, police looking for mother

Fort Worth Police are looking for video and information after finding a dead newborn child on Tuesday.

The child's body was found in the front yard of a home on Birchman Avenue, not far from Camp Bowie Boulevard in southwest Fort Worth.

Police say they believe the baby was dropped off at the house between 10 p.m. on Monday and 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

At this time, police don't know the identity of the child.

Fort Worth PD is asking for the public's help with any surveillance video or information that can identify the child's mother, family or other witnesses.

Investigators are looking to confirm that the mother is not in need of medical assistance.