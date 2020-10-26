New polls show race for president may be surprisingly close in Texas

The race for the White House is surprisingly close in Texas, according to a new survey of voters.

With just a week left before election day, Joe Biden’s campaign is making a new push for the traditionally red state.

New numbers show he may be in a position to become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win in Texas in more than 40 years.

Polls from UT-Tyler and the Dallas Morning News put Biden up two points over President Trump among registered voters and three points up among likely voters.

Both are within the poll’s margin of error.

With the race seemingly that close, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will likely make stops in Fort Worth and Houston this Friday.

She spoke in Michigan, another swing state, Sunday about the campaign’s priorities with just over a week left in the campaign.

President Donald Trump (R) and former Vice President Joe Biden (L) in Nashville for the final 2020 presidential debate on Oct. 22, 2020.

"Can you just tell me, where does Georgia and Texas fit into your path to 270? And do you think that those states are winnable, and then, secondly, what do you say to some Democrats who are worried that you're playing the battleground too wide and should focus instead on winning Midwestern states like this one and Wisconsin and Pennsylvania?” a reporter asked.

"The bottom line is, we're focusing on every state, and we are working to earn the vote of every American regardless of where they live," Harris replied.

The Trump campaign apparently does not think Texas is a battleground state.

Former governor and energy secretary Rick Perry told reports the president won’t campaign in Texas before election day.

The political website FiveThirtyEight.com averaged recent polls and estimated Biden is leading President Trump by a tenth of a percent in Texas.

The new polls show more Texas voters trust the president on the economy but a rising number said they have no confidence in his ability to keep the public safe from COVID-19.