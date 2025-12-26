Texas among states in salmonella outbreak linked to oysters

article

The Brief The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a salmonella outbreak possibly linked to raw oysters. The outbreak has infected dozens of people across 22 states and required the hospitalization of 20 people, including two in Texas. The CDC is recommending cooking oysters before eating them to reduce the risk of food poisoning.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sounding the alarm on a salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters that has impacted 22 states, including Texas.

What we know:

The CDC on Tuesday said they are investigating dozens of cases of salmonella where people reported eating raw oysters. The agency is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to determine the source of the oysters.

Sixty-four people have gotten sick, according to the CDC, with 20 people needing to be hospitalized. Two hospitalizations were in Texas.

What we don't know:

Officials said the actual number of sick people is likely much higher since many people recover without medical care or testing. The CDC said recent illnesses may not have been reported in the outbreak because it can take three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of the outbreak.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?

Most people who become infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps and recover in about a week. More severe symptoms include diarrhea with a fever above 102 degrees Farenheit, vomiting to the point you cannot keep liquids down and dehydration. Those experiencing more severe symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

How to prevent salmonella

What you can do:

The CDC suggests cooking oysters before eating to reduce the risk of food poisoning.

Public health officials said that using hot sauce or lemon juice on raw oysters does not make them safer as it does not kill germs.