New North Texas high school focuses on aviation and aerospace training

There's a new high school in North Texas teaching the next generation of aviation and aerospace professionals.

Rising Aviation High School in Addison is the only aviation and aerospace-centric high school in the area.

It welcomed the first class of students in the fall but is just now celebrating its grand opening because of COVID-19.

"We want to be a game changer, take kids and their passion and show them the pathway that they can achieve these careers in aviation," said Brent Fitzgerald, the principal of Rising Aviation High School.

The students take core classes, as well as electives that are related aviation. Some of their work is web-based. They also work alongside teachers in the building.

"We have a lot of flexibility in our program and that allows us to really get out there, provide students internships, apprenticeships and flight training during the school day," Principal Fitzgerald said.

By offering training at a younger age, the school gives future pilots as much advantage and seniority as possible.

Enrollment is now open for the 2022-2023 school year.

Scholarships are available for students who are interested in the program but can’t afford the monthly private school tuition. There are also some flight training costs.