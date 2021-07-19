New local-federal initiative hopes to reduce crime in Arlington

A new initiative involving Arlington police and federal agencies is underway as part of an effort to reduce crime in the city.

Operation Connect is described as a heightened combination of data, technology and community engagement.

"No longer are the days someone can come to Arlington from Grand Prairie and commit a crime and we can’t connect that shooting. Our technology today allows us the ability to track those shooters down and arrest them," said ATF Special Agent Jeff Boshkek.

With help from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the initiative can link weapons to multiple crimes faster and patrol officers are increasingly identifying dangerous situations -- as with a recent stop involving an illegally parked car.

"Within that vehicle was a GLOCK 19 and an AR-15 with a suppressor on it, marijuana and other illegal substances. This is occurring in our community where people are armed and they are committing crimes," said APD Dep. Chief Kyle Dishko.

So far the joint effort has recovered 53 guns, eight stolen vehicles and $31,000 in cash. Most notably, it’s resulted in 380 arrests.

"I want to be extremely clear, we will not tolerate these trends in our city," said APD Chief Al Jones.

There have been high-profile crimes, though.

The most notable recent crime happened in the parking lot of the hurricane harbor. An 18-year old is now charged with murder after allegedly shooting an innocent 16-year old during a violent brawl. It’s a reminder there’s still plenty of work to be done.

"What I can say probably the biggest challenge is everybody has guns here in Texas. We have to find a way to interrupt at flow of guns, especially getting these guns out of the hands of minors. That’s what we’re seeing a lot of here in Texas," Jones said.

