New H-E-B store coming to Ennis planned for late 2028

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The Brief H-E-B plans to build a 112,000-square-foot store in Ennis, more than doubling its existing footprint and adding full-service amenities. Construction is slated to start in mid-2027, with the new location at North Sonoma Trail and East Ennis Avenue expected to open by late 2028. The downtown Clay Street store will stay open during construction, though plans for that property after closure remain undecided.



H-E-B plans to replace its downtown Ennis grocery store with a 112,000-square-foot location, more than doubling its size and adding services including a drive-thru pharmacy, curbside pickup and home delivery.

New Ennis H-E-B location

What we know:

The new store will be at the corner of North Sonoma Trail and East Ennis Avenue as H-E-B expects to begin moving forward with the project in mid-2027. They estimate it will be completed by late 2028. Plans are currently going through the permitting process, according to the company.

The existing store at 101 S. Clay St. will remain open until the new location becomes operational, but H-E-B has not decided what it will do with the downtown property after the store closes.

New store features and departments coming to Ennis

Local perspective:

The inclusions for the new location list, but aren’t limited to:

A full-service pharmacy with a drive-thru

Dedicated parking for curbside pickup

A South Flo Pizza restaurant offering made-to-order pizzas

A bakery with breads, cakes and tortillas made in the store daily

Meat and seafood markets

A floral department

An outdoor gardening section

The store also will offer prepared meals, sushi made daily, Asian grill items, bulk foods, nutritional supplements, beauty products and pet supplies.

Employee transfers and hiring details

What they're saying:

"We are proud to have served our neighbors in Ennis for more than 50 years, and we hope our new store will continue to be an important part of this community," said Mabrie Jackson, H-E-B’s managing director of public affairs, in a statement.

Employees at the current store will have the opportunity to transfer to the new location, H-E-B said. The company also expects to hire additional workers and will post openings on the careers section of their website as positions become available.