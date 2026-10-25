Man shot in Arlington drives into Fort Worth before dying outside gas station
ARLINGTON, Texas - A man who was shot in Arlington early Sunday morning drove into Fort Worth, where he was found dead inside his vehicle outside a gas station, police said.
Driver found dead at gas station
What we know:
The investigation spans multiple jurisdictions following the incident reported around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
According to Arlington Police, investigators are treating a shooting scene at 3100 E. Park Row Dr. as a murder investigation tied to the case.
Fort Worth Police said East Division officers were dispatched at 3:08 a.m. to the 6600 block of Brentwood Stair Road—outside a QuikTrip—after a man was discovered inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.
Command and crime scene detectives responded to the location early Sunday morning.
Because the initial offense occurred in Arlington, Fort Worth police are referring all inquiries regarding the shooting itself to the Arlington Police Department.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department.