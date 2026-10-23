Ex-Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD teacher arrested for lying to FBI

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The Brief Former Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teacher Landon Beck is charged with lying to the FBI about sending obscene images to students. Investigators allege Beck denied sending the graphic messages and falsely blamed special needs students for originating them. Beck faces up to five years in federal prison if convicted on the federal charges.



A former Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD teacher is charged with lying to federal agents about alleged inappropriate communication with students.

What we know:

The indictment alleges that 32-year-old Landon Beck used the district’s internal messaging platforms in 2023 to send obscene and graphic images to students.

When questioned, FBI agents said Beck denied sending the messages and claimed they originated from special needs students rather than himself.

What they're saying:

"When federal agents investigate allegations involving the safety of students, they expect truthful answers, rather than obfuscation and outright lies," said the U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "By allegedly lying to the FBI, Mr. Beck chose to obstruct that investigation and blame his inappropriate conduct on special needs students instead of accepting accountability for his actions. This indictment makes clear that Project Safe Schools will utilize every tool in the toolchest to hold offenders accountable."

What's next:

If convicted, Beck faces up to five years in federal prison.