New guidelines allow some visitors at Texas nursing homes, long-term care facilities

People who live in Texas nursing homes and other care facilities may soon be allowed to have visitors again.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services said it can happen if the facilities do not have any active cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents.

The facilities must also be following infection control procedures and test staff members for COVID-19 weekly.

For now, the visits at nursing homes would be limited to just outdoors.

Long-term care facilities could welcome some visitors both inside and out but visitors and residents will not be allowed to have any physical contact.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and we are constantly assessing what actions are necessary to keep residents and staff safe in these facilities,” said Phil Wilson, with Texas HHSC. “By following these procedures and rules, facilities can more effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help us achieve our shared goal of reuniting residents with their families and friends.”

“Access to family and loved ones is an important part of every resident’s health and well-being, which is why this policy shift is a move in the right direction for some of our most fragile Texans,” said Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services.

The Texas Health Care Association said the new guidelines mark and important new chapter in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These families and residents are more than deserving of these new guidelines that allow for limited visitation," said Kevin Warren, THCA’s president. "Many of us could not fathom the kind of prolonged separation from our own loved ones that they have endured, and I am glad that we have finally began to tackle this in Texas like other states."

Visitors haven’t been allowed in Texas nursing homes since mid-March.