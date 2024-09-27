FOX 4 welcomes new Good Day reporter Payton May

FOX 4 welcomes Payton May as the newest Good Day reporter.

Payton joins us from KOKH in Oklahoma City, where she covered the state capitol and was a general assignment reporter.

Prior to that, Payton was an anchor/reporter in Traverse City, Michigan. She also interned at several news radio stations in Syracuse.

Payton graduated from Syracuse University in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication with a dual major in Broadcast & Digital Journalism and Political Science.

She grew up in Chicago and is a huge deep-dish pizza and Bears fan.

In fact, she's named after Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton. Her friends and family even call her "Sweetness," which is his nickname.

Payton also loves to travel and once studied abroad in Italy.