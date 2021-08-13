New Fort Worth public library exclusively for kids

A new public library just for kids is opening up in Fort Worth.

It’s the city’s first-ever youth-only library. Adults are not allowed in unless they are a caregiver accompanying a child.

Manya Shorr, the city’s library director, describes it as colorful, bright and interactive.

"Every square inch of this library is designed just for children and their families," Shorr said.

There’s a garden just off the main floor, quaint cubbies to curl up with books, stations for activities, a stage for music or story time and a unique ceiling display of art in lights.

"It’s not just lights on the ceiling, it’s also interactive. There are buttons throughout the library that kids can push and change the patterns of the lights," Shorr said.

Branch manager Javier Rodriguez says he’s excited beyond words for Saturday’s grand opening.

"We wanted it to be a very special place, when kids come through our doors they really don’t want to leave. They have ownership of this library, this is actually their library," Rodriguez said.

The library honors the late Reby Cary, the first African American to serve as a Fort Worth ISD board member as well as the first black professor at then Tarrant County Junior College and UT-Arlington.

"It doesn’t get more tied to literacy and education than that and we are so proud to name this building after him," Shorr said.

The new facility is located at 3851 East Lancaster Avenue.

