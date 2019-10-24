New developments in Dallas County District Attorney's contempt hearing stemming from Guyger trial

article

There were new developments Thursday in a dispute between the Amber Guyger trial judge and the Dallas County District Attorney.

Judge Tammy Kemp has disqualified DA John Creuzot from challenging her contempt claim against him.

The judge ordered Creuzot to appear in her court and explain why he interviewed with FOX4 News just days before the Guyger trial began, while a gag order was in place.

Creuzot's office asked Judge Kemp to voluntarily remove herself from the contempt hearing.

The judge responded that the district attorney cannot use his own office to defend himself against allegations of wrongdoing brought by the state, in this case, Judge Kemp's court.

The contempt hearing is scheduled for October 31.