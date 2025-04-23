New Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux takes office

The Brief Wednesday was the first day for Chief Daniel Comeaux to wear the Dallas Police Department uniform. He was hired as the department's top cop following several decades on the federal side of law enforcement, most recently as the special agent in charge of the DEA field office in Houston. He sat down with reporters on his first day to talk about his priorities and biggest challenges.



The Dallas Police Department’s new top cop sat down with reporters on his first day on the job.

Daniel Comeaux has been on the federal side of law enforcement for the past few decades with the Drug Enforcement Administration in Houston.

He’s walking into a department that has reduced violent crime overall. His challenge will be to keep those crime numbers down while also trying to meet the new city mandate for increased police staffing.

DPD Chief Daniel Comeaux

It’s a new day at the Dallas Police Department.

Comeaux was named police chief two weeks ago, beating out two internal candidates and two other outsiders.

He comes to Dallas after four years of leading the DEA field office in Houston.

He’s also held federal law enforcement jobs in Arizona, California, Mississippi, and Texas.

1-on-1 Interview

How does it feel to be in a police uniform?

"Man, I’m excited to be in this uniform. Going back to where I started as full circle feels really, really good," he said.

What’s the biggest challenge, do you think, coming in day one?

"Look, day one, I want to figure out how we can get more officers here. The residents want more officers. The council wants more officers. And I can assure you that the officers want more officers. So we’re going to really work hard to get more," he said.

Last November, voters approved a mandate to increase the number of police officers in the department to 4,000. Currently, DPD has 3,100.

In February, the Dallas City Council agreed on hiring 300 additional officers in the next fiscal year.

The current climate that we’re in. How can you ensure that people in certain pockets of this community are comfortable coming forward to officers about crimes without fear of them possibly not being in this country?

"We need to go back to some of the old-school things that police used to do, which is being in the communities, letting the communities know that we’re a part of them also. And when that happens, I think it will also help us reduce crime. Because if they feel like they can actually call or text an officer, it’s going to help. It’s going to help the entire community. It’s also going to help the police department," Comeaux said.

Talk about how you plan to manage the relationship with the men and women in uniform, but also with city hall?

"Look, the bottom line for me is I’m just going to do what’s right. Whatever I think is right, that’s what I’m gonna do. And I feel very confident that that will take care of the officers, and it will also take care of city council, and it’ll also take care of residents," he said.

When you guys, all the candidates, met the community, you told our reporter that you’re an outsider. So you’re not beholden to anyone. Talk about being an outsider making it a good thing, not a negative thing.

"I come in. I owe no one any favors. I’m coming in, and I wasn’t a classmate of anybody, right? So I’m going to put a fresh set of eyes on it. Those who work will get everything they deserve, and they’ll probably get more than they deserve if they’re a worker. But those who don’t work, they’ll understand that they need to work if they want to be a part of this command staff," he said.

Former Interim Chief Michael Igo announced his retirement last week. When asked about other command staff changes, Comeaux said he’s looking at his organization charge and will make decisions at the appropriate time.