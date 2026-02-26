New Dallas police academy lacks appropriate funding ahead of planned 2028 opening

The Brief Dallas law enforcement leaders are urging Dallas City Council to prioritize a new police academy that's been in the works for years. The project currently only has half of the necessary funding for its planned 2028 opening. Concern over the project's funding has risen as Dallas City Hall renovations could total up to $1 billion.



As news comes that a Dallas City Hall renovation could cost around $1 billion, Dallas Police Association leaders are asking where the funding is for a new police academy that's been in the works for years.

New police academy promised

What we know:

Voters approved a bond in 2024 to build a new police academy at the University of North Texas in Dallas in Oak Cliff.

According to the Dallas City Manager, the project is still missing $89 million in private funding. That's just more than half of the $185 million needed for the facility.

The current Dallas Police Academy, located on Red Bird Center Dr., was supposed to be a temporary fix 30 years ago. Now, with city hall renovations potentially totaling $1 billion, police leaders are asking where the funding is for their project.

Law enforcement leaders ask where funding is

What they're saying:

On Thursday, Dallas Police Association leaders stood in unison, reminding leaders of the priority of their project.

"All the talk has been about replacing and rebuilding city hall. The voters voted on this (the new police academy) in the past. Money was approved, and it never happened," Sean Pease, the Dallas Police Association President, said.

"Let's get this project started. Plans are in place: great facility, great university, great neighborhood. Why hasn't it started?" said Sheldon Smith, President of the National Black Police Association. "I want to see the foundation laid and bricks start going up."

Sending the wrong message

The President of the Dallas Women's Police Association said the current academy sends the wrong message to new female recruits.

"As a woman in law enforcement, we not only carry the same weight, we feel we are in a profession that does not make room for us," Jennifer Atherton said.

"We bring them to an academy to teach them 21st century policing, but we are doing it in a 20th century space," Pease said, echoing those sentiments.

City council member urges that academy be prioritized

Dallas City Councilwoman Carah Mendelsohn urged the City Manager to prioritize the new academy on Wednesday.

"It's been planned for 30 years. Instead, we've been paying rent for a million dollars every year for, frankly, a putrid building. This absolutely has to happen," Mendelsohn said. "I encourage you and others to affirm this project as our most important in the city."

Dallas City Hall repair bill

By the numbers:

Experts who assessed Dallas City Hall said the 47-year-old building’s mechanical, plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical systems don’t meet modern standards.

While the building is in no danger of falling down, a report released on Friday also found a failing roof and asbestos.

It put a $906 million to $1.4 billion price tag on keeping the iconic building, which was designed by the famous Chinese architect I.M. Pei, for another 20 years.

That number is much higher than the $152 to $345 million estimate for repairs given this past fall. That’s because the new estimate includes $100 million to relocate staff members during the renovation process for efficiency and to avoid an asbestos issue.

It also includes $299 to $360 million in interest for 20-year financing.

Future meetings planned

What's next:

The City Manager said there will be a new briefing in April to discuss how to fully fund the academy.

The new police academy is still set to open in the summer of 2028.