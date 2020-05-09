New COVID-19 testing site opens at Kroger in Dallas

A new COVID-19 testing site opened up Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Kroger near Malcolm X Boulevard and I-30 in Dallas.

Before visiting, people are asked to use a virtual screening tool.

They can then schedule an appointment online.

The testing site is by appointment only.

Kroger said it hopes to do 1,000 tests weekly at the site.

Click here for the pre-screening website for Kroger's COVID-19 testing sites.

