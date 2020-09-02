New cameras could detect wrong-way drivers on Dallas North Tollway

article

New technology on the busy Dallas North Tollway could prevent head-on collisions.

The North Texas Tollway Authority installed thermal cameras at the south entrance of the tollway, a spot where wrong-way drivers have entered in the past and caused terrible accidents.

If the cameras detect a wrong-way driver, flashing signs will begin to warn other drivers and alert state troopers.

“Safety is NTTA’s number one priority,” said Elizabeth Mow with NTTA. “We will monitor this pilot program, assess results, make improvements and determine if it can be used on other NTTA roads.”

The NTTA hopes to install the thermal cameras on more roads if they help.