Neighbor wakes family in burning house in northwest Houston

A family was able to get out of their house safely after their neighbor knocked on their door to alert them that their house was on fire.

Firefighters responded to the home on Noras Lane near the North Freeway around 3 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor was checking on his barking dog when he noticed the fire.

He knocked on their door to get them out before calling 9-1-1.

No injuries were reported.

Officials believe a brisket that the family was smoking on the back patio deck somehow caused the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family with immediate needs.