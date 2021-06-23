Nebraska Furniture Mart ups pay for new, current warehouse workers

With jobs plentiful but takers scarce, another company is raising worker pay.

Nebraska Furniture Mart, which has a store in The Colony, is boosting the pay of current and new warehouse employees.

New hires will be paid between $18.58 to $23.13 an hour, depending on experience and qualifications. Current workers get a pay raise of at least 9 percent.

"Nebraska Furniture Mart’s goal is to be the employer of choice in each of our markets," said Megan Berry Barlow, Human Resources Director, in a statement. "Our new higher wages will help us achieve this goal, along with a 7% annual raise potential, a great benefits package and a unique, fun work culture."

Nebraska Furniture Mart has just five stores nationwide but each employs hundreds of people.

