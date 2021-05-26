One McDonald's is so desperate for workers it is giving away iPhones
A McDonald’s restaurant in Illinois is offering iPhones to try to attract new workers.
A viral tweet shows the red and yellow poster outside the store.
The photo, captured by @Brogawd_, was shared Sunday evening.
"McDonald’s Now Hiring," the sign reads. "Free iPhone."
The sign did not forget to include fine print that says: "After 6 months employment & meet employment criteria."
The sign is at a McDonald's in Altamont, Illinois.
The global fast-food chain is competing with other restaurants that are hiring nationwide. Another McDonald's in Florida offered $50 to people just to show up for a job interview.
The service industry has been facing a worker shortage.
