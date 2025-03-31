Nearly 3 kilos of cocaine found in luggage liner at DFW Airport

article

The Brief Someone tried to hide nearly 3 kilograms of cocaine inside the liner of their luggage before a flight out of DFW Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found the drugs. The international traveler, a U.S. citizen, was taken into custody by airport police.



Law enforcement officials arrested the owner of a checked bag at DFW Airport after finding 2.69 kilograms of cocaine hidden in the liner.

What we know:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently discovered the white, powdery substance in vacuum-sealed bags concealed in the liner of a passenger’s luggage.

The luggage was heading out of DFW Airport.

The passenger, a United States citizen, was taken into custody by CBP officers and handed over to airport police.

By the numbers:

CBP officers routinely screen international travelers and cargo for illicit narcotics, weapons, counterfeit goods, unreported currency, prohibited agriculture, and more.

They seize an average of 2,895 pounds of dangerous drugs each day.

What they're saying:

"Our CBP officers work every day to keep our borders safe and secure," said CBP acting Area Port Director Raul Orona. "CBP is committed to combating drug trafficking at every level and we will continue to relentlessly pursue criminal networks and individuals who contribute to the scourge of drug abuse and addiction."

What we don't know:

CBP officials did not reveal any details about how the hidden drugs were discovered.

No information about the suspect's identity or what charges they may face was released.

It’s not clear where the suspect was headed.