Dallas NCA incident: Downtown convention center damage is from 2019, police say

The Brief Dallas police addressed social media posts claiming to show bullet holes from a shooting at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Saturday. Police say the holes are from a 2019 incident. Competition at the NCA All-Star National Championship was canceled on Saturday after panic among the competitiors and their families.



Dallas police are aiming to shut down internet theories about the incident at the NCA All-Star National Championship at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center that caused a panic over the weekend.

Posts on social media show damage to windows at the convention center, claiming that they were bullet holes from a shooting on Saturday.

Dallas investigators have denied that there was a shooting. They say that multiple poles fell at the convention center during a fight, causing a "stampede" as people ran for the exits.

10 people were injured, ranging from bumps and bruises to broken bones.

Dallas Police on "bullet holes" at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

What they're saying:

Dallas Police released a statement to FOX 4 on Monday.

"The Dallas Police Department is aware of the social media posts regarding damage to the glass at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. This damage was previously investigated as criminal mischief and was documented in 2019. At this time, we have found no evidence that a shooting occurred on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The investigation is ongoing, and we continue to review video footage," wrote the department.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information about a shooting in connection to the incident to email anthony.colon@dallaspolice.gov.

NCA cheerleading competition in Dallas

What we know:

Two people knocked over "multiple poles" during a fight, causing a loud noise and panic inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Saturday afternoon, Dallas police said.

In a statement, Dallas police said the noise of the poles being knocked down caused a panic inside the building and people to start rushing outside "in a stampede."

Authorities said no shooting occurred.

The incident prompted the National Cheerleaders Association to cancel the rest of Saturday's event.

The canceled events were held on Sunday.

What we don't know:

FOX 4 has asked Dallas Police if anyone will face charges in connection to the fight that led to the investigation.

Police said no arrests have been made, but did not say if the people involved have been identified.