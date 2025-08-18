Nazi flags found hanging at Rockwall-Heath High School

The Brief Heath police are trying to figure out who put up a hateful flag display at Rockwall-Heath High School over the weekend. Officers took the two Nazi flags down after students reported seeing them on the east side of the school around 7 a.m. on Saturday. Local leaders condemned the behavior and said the person responsible will be held accountable.



Someone put up a hateful display of flags at Rockwall-Heath High School over the weekend. Police are trying to find the person responsible.

Rockwall-Heath High School Nazi Flags

What we know:

Pictures sent to FOX 4 show two Nazi flags hanging on the east side of the Rockwall-Heath High School building early Saturday morning.

Police said they received reports from students who noticed the antiemetic display. Officers responded and removed the flags.

What they're saying:

Local leaders said they are disappointed because Heath is normally an inviting place for families.

"As the Mayor of Heath, I stand with our community in firm opposition to any acts of hatred, including the hateful display of flags that were found at Rockwall-Heath High School yesterday morning. We believe in the power of love, unity, and respect for all people, as God calls us to do," Mayor Jeremiah McClure said in a statement on social media.

Chabad Rockwall Rabbi Moishy Kalmenson called the display shocking and said he was "deeply saddened" to see it.

"This does not reflect the Rockwall County that we live in and we know and we love," he said. "This type of behavior really has to be called out and condemned. There needs to be accountability for something like this when it happens."

Rabbi Kalmenson encouraged parents and school leaders to take the opportunity to talk to their children about the dangers of hate and the importance of empathy and kindness to others.

"It's absolute horror because that symbol has no redeeming qualities whatsoever. It means one thing. We hate you. We're willing to kill you. And that's what it stands for. We don't want you around," added Jimmy McLintock, the co-founder of Ambassadors for Israel. "Anything that comes out publicly means it's been lying underground, kind of festering. So it's very sad for us to realize that in Rockwall we have people with these kinds of intentions."

Rockwall-Heath High School Principal Todd Bradford also sent a letter to parents, saying the district and police are working together to find the person responsible, and that person will be held accountable.

What you can do:

Investigators are still looking for the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Rockwall DPS.

Several people are also reportedly planning to speak on the issue during public comment at Monday night's Rockwall ISD school board meeting.