The Brief FEMA and the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Broadcasters will interrupt radio and television programming around 1:20 p.m. CT. The alert will last about one minute.



If a loud beep interrupts your TV or radio on Tuesday afternoon, don’t panic! It's just a test.

Nationwide emergency alert test on Tuesday

What we know:

On Tuesday afternoon, viewers should anticipate an interruption to their television and radio programming.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 4: The seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is displayed outside the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on November 4, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

By the numbers:

Date and Time: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. CT (2:20 p.m. ET).

Affected Platforms: All radio, television, cable, satellite, and wireline broadband providers.

Duration: Approximately one minute.

What To Expect:

A voice will say:

"This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public."

Depending on the station you are tuned to, the message might play in English, Spanish, or both. Once the minute is up, your regular programming will go right back to normal.

Dig deeper:

FEMA is required to do a nationwide test of the public alert and warning system at least once every three years.