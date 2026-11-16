The Brief Allen ISD's Board of Trustees has named Kim McLaughlin as the lone finalist for superintendent at a meeting on November 16. McLaughlin has worked at Allen ISD for 36 years, and has been the district's acting superintendent since June 2026. Per Texas state law, the district must wait 21 days before formally entering into a contract with McLaughlin.



The lone finalist to be the next superintendent of Allen ISD has worked in the district for 36 years.

Allen ISD superintendent finalist named

Kim McLaughlin (CTSY: Allen ISD)

What we know:

The Allen ISD Board of Trustees has named Kim McLaughlin as the lone finalist for the district's vacant superintendent position.

McLaughlin has been serving as the district's acting superintendent since June 1, when Robin Bullock retired from her position as Allen ISD superintendent.

She has worked 36 years at Allen ISD. McLaughlin began her career as a sixth-grade teacher at Story Elementary in 1990.

McLaughlin has also served as an instructional designer, assistant principal, and principal at multiple schools in Allen ISD.

She joined the district's administrative team in 2014, and was Allen ISD's deputy superintendent from 2023 to 2026.

What they're saying:

"When our district needed steady leadership following Dr. Bullock’s retirement, Kim McLaughlin stepped forward to serve as Acting Superintendent," said Dr. Polly Montgomery, Allen ISD Board of Trustees President. "As the Board began considering the search for our next superintendent, it became increasingly clear that we already had an exceptional leader serving in the role. Mrs. McLaughlin consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership and displays a genuine commitment to the success of every student. She has earned the trust and respect of our staff, and the Board has full confidence in her vision and ability to lead Allen ISD into the future."

"I am deeply honored and grateful to the Allen ISD Board of Trustees for their trust and confidence to name me as Lone Finalist for this exceptional school district," said Mrs. McLaughlin. "Allen ISD is a special place because of the incredible students, dedicated staff, and supportive families who make up our school community. I am committed to serving our students and staff and building on our district’s culture of excellence. I look forward to working alongside our Board, staff, families, and community as we continue to move Allen ISD forward together."

What's next:

Allen ISD must wait 21 days to enter into a contract with McLaughlin, per Texas state law.