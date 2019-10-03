National Medal of Honor Museum to be built in Arlington

Arlington will be the new home for the National Medal of Honor Museum.

The museum’s foundation chose Arlington after spending the past year looking for a place to recognize America’s greatest military heroes.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest and most prestigious military honor. It was first presented in 1863.

The museum will be built in the area around Globe Life Park, Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.

It will offer state-of-the-art permanent, interactive experiences and rotating exhibits.

The foundation said it will illustrate the sacrifice, patriotism and courage that runs through all military service members past and present.

"We want to accomplish a lot and make people realize that the values of the Medal of Honor are ones that can be applied in civilian life. Each Medal of Honor recipient would say they don't wear the medal for themselves. They wear the medal for those that never came home. And what they want to see is the legacy, people applying these values in their everyday civilian lives," said Joe Daniels, the president and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum.

The museum is expected to open in 2024.

