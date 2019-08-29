Arlington makes pitch to land National Medal of Honor Museum

Arlington hopes its pitch will land the proposed National Medal of Honor Museum.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation has narrowed the possible sites for the new museum down to two cities: Arlington and Denver. The winning city will be announced in September.

Officials in Arlington would put the museum on the site of the current Texas Rangers Youth Ballpark and would be part of the so-called Entertainment District that also includes the current and future home of the Rangers and AT&T Stadium.

“There’s something very aligned between a core sports fan and the love we have for our country,” said Joseph Daniels, President & CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. “Certainly the two teams, major teams here in the Rangers and the Cowboys, they are demonstrated supporters of our military. They care about our veterans and it feels like a very, very supportive home for the National Medal of Honor Museum.”

Daniels said museum officials believe sports fans are a part of the museum’s potential attendance base.

The Medal of Honor was started back in the Civil War to honor those that went above and beyond the call of duty.

The city made its proposal to the museum foundation on Thursday morning. If Arlington is selected, it would take about 4 years to get it built.