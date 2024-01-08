McKinney man allegedly choked pregnant wife to death on Christmas day, police say

A McKinney man is behind bars after allegedly choking his pregnant wife to death.

Police were called to an apartment on Collin McKinney Parkway on Christmas Day to perform a welfare check.

McKinney police said they received a call from a relative of 33-year-old Nasib Ahsan, who claimed he had told a family member that he had killed his wife.

They also advised police that there was a history of domestic violence at the location.

Police arrived at the apartment complex and contacted Ahsan, who told them Tuli was sleeping inside.

Officers then discovered Nawreen Tuli dead inside, according to police documents. Ahsan was arrested at the scene without an incident.

Nasib Ahsan (Source: Collin County Jail)

Further investigation by police found that Ahsan had called his uncle earlier that day. Ahsan told the uncle that he had gotten home from work and began fighting with Tuli, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ahsan claimed that Tuli had choked him and that he responded by choking her to death, police documents show.

Police investigation showed Tuli's injuries were consistent with strangulation.

An emergency protective order was filed on November 29, 2023 to protect Tuli from Ahsan after he was arrested on November 28 for the assault of a pregnant person.

Police documents say that Tuli was two months pregnant at the time of the November assault.

An autopsy confirmed that she was pregnant.

Ahsan has been charged with capital murder.