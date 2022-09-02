NASA Artemis launch will be watched closely by star-gazing North Texan

NASA will try again to send its "mega moon rocket" on a historic space mission.

The Artemis 1 launch was delayed last Monday, and the next best launch window is Saturday afternoon.

The rocket is scheduled to orbit the moon without a crew. It’s the first step in a bigger plan for lunar landings and missions to Mars.

For one North Texas man, it’s more than exciting; it’s his life passion.

Ken Ruffin is connecting with some like-minded friends in Titusville, Florida. He is six days in on what’s become an extended trip to watch the launch of Artemis 1. It was re-scheduled to blast off Saturday afternoon for its test drive around the moon.

"I hope to be close enough to not only see the launch of course but hear the launch," he said. "This may sound strange to non-space enthusiasts but feel the launch when the rocket engines fire when the solid boosters ignite, there will be a shockwave that literally travels for miles."

Ruffin’s passion for space exploration began when he was 8 years old and an instant fan of Star Trek.

"I fell in love with it," he said. "I knew it was sci-fi. However, it made me wonder which of these planets that the starship enterprise is traveling to during each episode."

More questions would follow regarding planets and a lofty goal.

"The telescopes weren’t powerful enough for us to see if they existed. So I decided when I grow up, I’ll start a company. I’ll build spacecraft that will get us to those stars so we can see whether or not there are planets," Ruffin said. "Fast forward to college. I majored in aerospace engineering. Still, 100% dedicated to my plan until January 28, 1986."

That was the day of the space shuttle Challenger explosion.

"When the shuttle Challenger exploded, it was devastating. All of my reasons for being in college, my hopes and dreams plans for my career, my future, it was all based on the space shuttles, including Challenger laying the foundation for, believe it or not, what would’ve been infrastructure," he said.

Ruffin’s career path shifted to mechanical engineering. He has no regrets. But he also never let go of his fascination with the future of space travel, which explains his fixation with Artemis 1.

"Even though it’s taken decades longer, it’s starting to happen. It’s already happening. It’s in its infancy," he said. "Space tourism, it’s in its infancy. Again, there’s so much more coming. It’s just barely getting started."

Ruffin was able to get access to one of the VIP locations to view Saturday's scheduled Artemis 1 launch.