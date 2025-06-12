Oak Cliff woman's family still has hope 1 year after disappearance

article

It's been a little over a year since the disappearance of 88-year-old Myrtle Polk.

A Silver Alert was issued for Polk on June 10 and was canceled the next month, but Polk was never found.

Her son still hasn't given up hope.

Myrtle Polk disappearance

On June 8, 2024, Polk and her 2004 black Lexus sedan disappeared.

The grandmother, who is well known throughout her southern Dallas community of Laureland, was last seen sitting outside her home, chatting with a neighbor who stopped by.

Dallas Police tell FOX 4 the case remains active and efforts to locate Myrtle Polk, including a national bulletin, remain ongoing.

The family maintains a supply of flyers, ready to disperse and have continued conversations with detectives.

What they're saying:

"It’s tough because we’ve sat with this for a year. We’ve never stopped looking, we’ve never given up hope. But it’s just tough to go a year without any answers," said Philip Polk, Myrtle's son. "What we believe is that Sunday morning she woke up with intentions to go to church, got in her car, went to the end of this street, took a right. Her church is about a mile down the road, that she missed a turn, kept driving and just got confused."

"I will say during this entire year I’ve never had that sense of doom or that this is over. So the faith has always been there," said Tameka Landon, a longtime family friend.

Vehicles recovered from Dallas pond

Recently, police dredged Lake Cliff Park in Dallas, near Baylock Drive and Sabine Street.

Nearly 10 submerged vehicles were recovered, but not Polk's black Lexus.

What they're saying:

"It gave us some hope," said Polk. "After a year, we’ve learned not to get too high with every lead produced, and not to get too low."